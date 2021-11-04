BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — As Marylanders know, grocery shopping at Wegmans isn’t just an errand, it’s an experience.
While it's a great place to browse and shop, it turns out that Wegmans is also a great place to work. In fact, it ranks No. 1 among the 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail.
It's the sixth straight year Wegmans has topped the list, which Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work based on a survey of over 1.3 million retail workers.
Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets, said the award means the world to the company and its employees.
"The family feel across our company defines who we are at Wegmans, and continues to help us earn this special recognition," she said.
To view the complete list, visit GreatPlaceToWork.com.