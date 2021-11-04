BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lexington Market on Thursday issued its third and final call for vendor applications for the 7-10 vendor spots it has remaining.
The market said it saw more than 350 applications in its last two rounds, and it now has 35 committed vendors.
The market said it is looking for applications of all kinds, but particularly from butchery, fresh produce, Indian food, sushi, BBQ, burgers, and candy or snack food.
Known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, the 240-year-old institution is undergoing a $40 million redevelopment and renovation by Baltimore-based developer Seawall.
The transformation calls for a new 61,000 square feet market building to be constructed on the existing south parking lot and the demolition of the arcade building.
Once the project is complete, an open space will become a pedestrian plaza on Lexington Street. The market has remained open during construction, which started in Feb. 2020.
“This is an exciting time for Lexington Market, and these final vendors will complete the incredibly diverse class of vendors who are set to take this historic market into its next chapter,” said Peter DiPrinzio, food and beverage lead for Seawall. “We want to hear from the passionate business owners who are ready to bring delicious food and hands-on love to their stall in the new Market.”
Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis with a due date of Monday, Nov. 22. Interested vendors can apply online here and submit any questions to hello@transformlexington.com.