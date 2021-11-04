BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After two postponements due to COVID-19, organizers hope to finally hold the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic in 2022.

The one-day road race is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2022 and is sanctioned by competitive cycling’s governing body, Union Cycliste Internationale, race organizers said Thursday.

John Kelly, chair of the race and the chief innovative and strategy officer for insurance broker Kelly Benefits Strategies, said the event will have a “competitive, world-class course.” Riders will start in Sparks outside the offices of Kelly Benefits Strategies and end at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

“The course will feature the scenic beauty and hilly terrain of Baltimore County and an urban circuit within Baltimore that will showcase several local communities and neighborhoods,” Kelly said.

Former U.S. National Champion Ben King and his team have committed to ride in the race.

“A top-level race close to home is a dream for any cyclist,” said King. “After years without a single race of this caliber in the USA, I couldn’t be more excited that the Maryland Cycling Classic will bring some of the best competition to the East Coast. It’s thrilling from both a fan and rider perspective.”

The event will attract some of the world’s best cyclists, including those who compete in the Tour de France, Olympics and National Champions. Plans to run the race in 2020 and 2021 were both scrapped due to the pandemic.

A festival with entertainment and cycling vendors is also scheduled for race day.

A series of events leading up to the race will be announced at a later date, organizers said.