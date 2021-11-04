BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City has been an icon of holiday cheer for over 80 years, and for the first time ever, the tree will be from Maryland.
The center said the tree, a 79-foot Norway Spruce, will be cut in Elkton in Cecil County next Thursday.READ MORE: Man Sentenced To 46 Years In Glen Burnie Double Murder
READ MORE: ATM Stolen After Van Smashes Through Baltimore Walgreens
The tree will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 13, and it will be lit with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights — using five miles of wiring — on Dec. 1.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
The tree is topped with a Swarovski star designed by Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The center said the star has 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.