By Bob Turk
Hi Everyone!

After a very chilly and frosty morning in most areas, we ended up with a dry and mainly sunny afternoon with highs only into the low 50s Wednesday.

Thursday, we will see more chilly and dry weather with more widespread frost in many areas.

Dry weather will continue into the weekend along with a slow gradual warm-up by Saturday and Sunday, which will become more pronounced by early next week.

Highs will reach the mid-50s this weekend but into the low and even mid-60s by next week!

No rain is expected throughout the next seven-day period.

