BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police on Thursday released surveillance images in hopes the public can help investigators identify the suspect behind a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.
About 5:35 p.m. Sept. 27, police following up on a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire near Baker and North Smallwood streets found an unidentified man shot multiple times, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
Based on surveillance images upload to social media, police are looking for a man who was seen in the area riding a moped and wearing dark-colored clothes and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information about the case or suspect’s identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.