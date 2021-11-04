BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times overnight in southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Linnard Street, where they found the woman and transported her to an area hospital. Police said she was shot in the upper body and head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.