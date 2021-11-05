BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were killed and four others were wounded Friday in a series of shootings that played out across the city, authorities said.

The first two shootings happened in the span of an hour overnight roughly six miles apart, according to the Baltimore Police Department. One left a man dead and the other left a woman injured.

A string of three shootings unfolded late Friday morning in various parts of the city, resulting in the death of one man and injuries to another man and two teenagers.

Friday’s gunfire brings Baltimore up to a total of 285 homicides in 2021, up slightly from last year’s total. The city has seen 611 non-deadly shootings, compared to 628 for the same time in 2020.

About 1:30 a.m., patrol officers following up on a report of a body lying in the street on Clifton Avenue found a man shot in the head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Less than an hour later, police were called to a hospital, where they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the back. She told police she was shot after leaving a club on East Baltimore Street.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers responding to a shooting on Pontiac Avenue located an unconscious man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

A half-hour later, a 15-year-old and 20-year-old walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair, whose injuries aren’t life-threatening, said they were shot in the 2400 block of Christian Street.

Just after 11 a.m., police investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of Hilldale Place found a 17-year-old shot in the leg. The victim told police he was walking along Park Heights Avenue when he was approached by a man armed with a gun. He said he was shot during a struggle over the weapon.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.