ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Annapolis early Friday evening.
Crews responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Preliminary investigation revealed he was shot in the parking lot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
