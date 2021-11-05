CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Annapolis early Friday evening.

Crews responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed he was shot in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

