BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police found another white van they believe was used to steal an ATM.
Officers found the white Ford van in the 1500 block of Moreland Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning after seeing the vehicle speeding near the intersection of W. North and Pennsylvania avenues, police said.
The driver and occupant had fled the scene when officers located the van in the Coppin Heights neighborhood.
Police believe the van was used to steal an ATM from a business in the 2700 block of Harford Road.
On Thursday, investigators found a damaged Ford van in Southwest Baltimore that contained evidence leading them to believe it was used in an ATM theft.
A group of four people in a white van smashed through the front of a Walgreens in North Baltimore and took the ATM inside on Thursday morning, police said. It's not yet known if the recovered van was used in the theft at the pharmacy.
There have been more than a dozen ATM thefts in the Baltimore area in recent months, including several in Baltimore County.