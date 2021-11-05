BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There has been another brazen attempt to steal an ATM in Baltimore.
Authorities said this was the second attempted ATM robbery in one day. Early Friday morning, damage to an ATM at a liquor store off Harford Road could be seen.
Police believe they recovered the white Ford van used in the attempted robbery along with a separate ATM, but the suspects were already gone.
"It's much like bank robberies, they do it jurisdiction after jurisdiction. Its about all of us working together and we will continue to do that and I know they will find these people," said Mayor Brandon Scott.
There have been several ATM robberies in the county but the majority of them are in the city. Another vehicle was recovered earlier this week from Southwest Baltimore but police say, many of these vehicles are stolen making it harder to catch the suspects.
Despite these crimes, the commissioner says there has been a decrease when it comes to ATM thefts
"We were able to decrease 58 percent this year we have 29 versus last year we have 70, for the whole year," said Commissioner Michael Harrison.
The commissioner says he is creating an initiative to help stop these ATM thefts but in terms of the latest incidents today, police say they are reviewing surveillance video.