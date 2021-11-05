BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot, one of them fatally, in a pair of shootings that unfolded in Baltimore early Friday morning.
The first shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Clifton Avenue, according to Baltimore Police. Patrol officers checking out a report of a body lying in the streets found a man shot in the head.
Paramedics pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.
Less than an hour later, officers were called to an area hospital after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back. Her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
Investigators determined the 33-year-old victim was shot while leaving a nightclub.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.