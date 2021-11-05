BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the CDC’s approval of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, jurisdictions across the Baltimore region announced clinics to administer shots to children ages 5 to 11.

Here’s a list of clinics in the area:

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will offer pediatric vaccines at 24 elementary schools starting on Nov. 8. Parents can register for appointments at aacps.org/covidvaccines.

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Jacobsville Elementary School

Odenton Elementary School

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Glendale Elementary School

Van Bokkelen Elementary School

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Lothian Elementary School

Tyler Heights Elementary School

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Cape St. Claire Elementary School

Park Elementary School

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Benfield Elementary School

Edgewater Elementary School

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Davidsonville Elementary School

Riviera Beach Elementary School

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Glen Burnie Park Elementary School

Tracey’s Elementary School

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Brock Bridge Elementary School

Crofton Elementary School

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Bodkin Elementary School

Hilltop Elementary School

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 5-7:30 p.m.

High Point Elementary School

Seven Oaks Elementary School

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Germantown Elementary School

Southgate Elementary School

Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Arnold Elementary School

Folger McKinsey Elementary School

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is offering vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 at all vaccine locations by appointment only. The locations include Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Baymeadow in Glen Burnie, Lula G. Scott Community Center in Shady Side and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis.

Baltimore City

Baltimore City has 10 pediatric vaccination clinics planned across the city in the coming weeks:

Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School, 5025 Dickey Hill Rd.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington St.

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Access Art, 2446 Washington Blvd.

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at JCC Early Childhood Center, 5750 Park Heights Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon at Fayette Street Outreach, 29 N. Smallwood St.

Friday, Nov. 12 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at City Neighbors Hamilton, 5609 Sefton Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Sacred Health, 600 S. Conkling St.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mega Mart, 3400 Annapolis Rd.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at NAACP National Headquarters, 4805 Mt. Hope Dr.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County has opened a new vaccine clinic at the former location of Sears at White Marsh Mall and will begin offering the pediatric vaccine there starting Friday.

Two clinics at the site are scheduled Friday, Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The county health department also announced the following vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11:

Monday, Nov. 8 from 3-7 p.m. at White Marsh Mall, former Sears location, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Dr., Randallstown

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 3-7 p.m. at White Marsh Mall, former Sears location, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 3-7 p.m. at Sollers Point Multi-purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Rd., Dundalk

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at Lansdowne Elementary School, 2301 Alma Rd.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2-5:45 p.m. at at White Marsh Mall, former Sears location, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Starting Friday, each vaccine clinic in the county will offer appointments for pediatric doses. Appointments for all the county’s clinics can be scheduled at baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine or by calling 410-887-3816.

Carroll County

The Carroll County Health Department on Wednesday announced five vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11.

Monday, Nov. 8 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Taneytown VFD Social Hall, 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown

Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon-4:30 p.m. at Winters Mill High School, 560 Gorsuch Rd., Westminster

Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at South Carroll High School, 1300 W. Old Liberty Rd., Sykesville

Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Manchester VFD Social Hall, 3209 Main St., Manchester

Thursday, Dec.16th from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Winfield VFD Social Hall, 1320 W. Old Liberty Rd., Sykesville

Dates for second doses are listed on the county health department’s website.

Cecil County

The Cecil County Health Department held its first vaccine clinic for children on Nov. 4 in Rising Sun.

There are five remaining:

Monday, Nov. 8 from 3-5 p.m. at ChristianaCare, Union Hospital, 106 Bow St., Elkton

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at Neighborhood Community Center, 121 Stockton St., Elkton

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at ChristianaCare, Union Hospital, 106 Bow St., Elkton

Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 3-6 p.m. at Neighborhood Community Center, 121 Stockton St., Elkton

Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bohemia Manor High School, 2755 Augustine Herman Hwy., Chesapeake City

Frederick County

The Frederick County Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at 800 Oak St. The clinics are on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2-5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidVaccine.

Additionally, Frederick County Public Schools will announce the dates and locations of clinics through the FindOutFirst messaging system for parents and guardians.

Harford County

The Harford County Health Department has two clinics scheduled for children ages 5 to 11.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the Harford County Health Department, 1321 Woodbridge Station Way, Edgewood

Friday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Patterson Middle/High School, 85 Patterson Mill Rd., Bel Air.

Both locations will offer second dose appointments in December. Children ages 12 to 17 are also eligible to receive a shot at the Nov. 12 clinic.

Howard County

The Howard County Health Department has opened a vaccine clinic on the campus of Howard Community College specifically for children ages 5 to 11. Shots will be administered at Duncan Hall.

Appointments are available now.