SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 56-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Severn, authorities said.
The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. on Constant Avenue near Terry Lee Way, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police said a Toyota pickup was heading south on Constant when it veered into the northbound lanes and off the road.
The pickup went down an embankment and slammed into several trees before overturning, police said.
The driver, 56-year-old Nileshkumar Desai of Severn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.