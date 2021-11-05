BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Hunter Harvey, a former first-round pick, has been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, the Orioles said Friday.
Pitchers Marcos Diplán, Chris Ellis, Conner Greene and Spenser Watkins, and catchers Pedro Severino and Nick Ciuffo have all been outrighted, the team also announced.
Watkins and Ciuffo have been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, while the other four players elected free agency.
Known for his mullet and electric fastball, Harvey had a 3.42 ERA in three years with the Orioles. But he had problems staying healthy, throwing only 23 2/3 innings between 2019 and 2021.
The Orioles used their first-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft to select Harvey, who was viewed as a starting pitching prospect coming out of Bandys High School in Catawba, N.C.
Harvey was previously listed on the 60-day injured list, meaning he did not have occupy a spot on the Orioles’ 40-man roster and was exposed to waivers.
Following Friday's moves, the Orioles' 40-man roster now stands at 27 players. Pitchers Keegan Akin and Jorge Lopez, shortstop Jorge Mateo, and outfielder DJ Stewart are also listed on the 60-day injured list and will either have to be added to the 40-man roster or designated for assignment.
Teams must have their 40-man rosters set by Nov. 19 or risk exposing players to the Rule 5 draft. Players who signed at age 18 or younger and have five years experience are eligible to be selected in the draft if they are not on a team’s 40-man roster.