BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will open in the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott said.
Shots are available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to noon, and a parent or guardian must accompany a child to the vaccination clinic and provide proof of identification.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting covax.baltimorecity.gov or call the Baltimore City Health Department COVID-19 Call Center at 443-984-8650.
The clinic is being run by a partnership between the Baltimore City Health Department in partnership with the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Five Medicine.
“Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect our children from COVID-19. The Health Department is excited to expand our clinical partnership with The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Five Medicine to bring this important resource to our pediatric residents,” said Baltimore City Health Department Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.
Individual’s age 12 and older can schedule an appointment by visiting the field hospital’s website or by calling the Convention Center Field Hospital call center at 410-649-6200.
The city also has clinics planned for:
Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School, 5025 Dickey Hill Road
Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington St.
Thursday, Nov. 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Access Art, 2446 Washington Blvd.
Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at NAACP National Headquarters, 4805 Mt. Hope Drive.