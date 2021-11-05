ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan initially expressed support in a private message to his former chief of staff when a severance payment to him at the center of a federal indictment became public, but Hogan’s spokesman says the message was sent before he learned about how the payment was obtained.
The Washington Post first reported Thursday that Roy McGrath provided the message to the newspaper.READ MORE: Smash and Grab: Suspects Use Van As Battering Ram, Plow Through Baltimore Pharmacy In Latest ATM Theft
The undated message from Hogan to McGrath says he knows McGrath did nothing wrong and that he would stand by him.READ MORE: 'I Like The Feeling That I'm Going To Be Safe From COVID': Hundreds Of Children In West Baltimore Receive First Dose Of COVID Vaccine
Hogan publicly has denied supporting the $233,647 severance payment McGrath received on leaving the Maryland Environmental Services last year.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Loses Appeal To Block 'Church Militant' Rally Featuring Far Right Speakers
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)