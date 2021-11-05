ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been charged in the October fatal shooting of a Baltimore man in Annapolis, police said Friday.
On Nov. 4, members of the Annapolis and Baltimore police departments arrested 23-year-old Shammond Taylor, an Annapolis resident, in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in Baltimore City.READ MORE: Hogan Calls Special Session To Adopt Redrawn Maryland Legislative Maps
Another suspect, 21-year-old Kenon Jackson, also of Annapolis, was being held at the Ordnance Road Correctional Center on unrelated charges on Nov. 4, police said.
Both are charged in the fatal shooting of Cornell Young, a 23-year-old Baltimore man who was killed Oct. 14 in the unit block of Pleasant Street in Annapolis.READ MORE: Pediatric Vaccine Clinic To Open At Baltimore Convention Center On Saturday, Scott Says
Prosecutors charged Taylor on 23 counts, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, armed robbery and weapons charges, according to court records.
Jackson faces 13 charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery, according to court records.MORE NEWS: Two Charged In Murders Of Rosedale Man & Son, Police Say
Both Taylor and Jackson are being held without bond, police said.