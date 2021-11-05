BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sharla Chinniah jumped at the chance to get her 10-year-old son Joshua the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sharla is a nurse and jumped at the chance to get a vaccine appointment for her 10yo son—who just got his first #CovidVaccine dose. @wjz #COVID19 #Maryland pic.twitter.com/Xkcb6TmgXw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2021

“I’m a nurse and I want my kids to have a chance to be normal at school and not have any worries about getting sick or getting other people sick,” Chinniah told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She said the appointment went smoothly. Chinniah initially tried to get one through a pharmacy but was unable to secure it—and was grateful Baltimore County opened a pediatric vaccine clinic at the old Sears store in the White Marsh Mall.

Pediatric Vaccine Clinic To Open At Baltimore Convention Center On Saturday, Scott Says – CBS Baltimore https://t.co/815FfNF9TQ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2021

“They were all dressed in costumes which was really nice and funny,” Joshua told Hellgren after getting his shot. “I was a little worried before, but after I got it, I wasn’t anymore.”

Felix Harjanto can’t wait to get his youngest child vaccinated but he said demand for vaccines in the five to 11 age group has been high—and it’s been tricky to get an appointment. His wife scored one for tomorrow.

“It’s peace of mind,” he said about getting his younger child vaccinated.

CVS and Walgreens will start administering shots this weekend.

CVS to start administering #COVID19 vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11 on Sunday at select pharmacies. https://t.co/0VlePbR86M @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 3, 2021

In Anne Arundel County, nurses prepared the special smaller syringes for their first clinic at the community college. The first batch of online appointments filled up fast—within 20 minutes.

“Kids seem to be in good spirits about this. I haven’t seen any tears and parents are moving through fast,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman told WJZ. “This vaccine is given to millions of people now across the world and it’s proven to be safe. it’s gone through a rigorous appeal process….it makes sense to add this to the list of things kids are getting vaccinated for.”

Governor Larry Hogan said this week he will not mandate shots for children and the decision should be up to parents.

You can find a vaccine for your child here or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.