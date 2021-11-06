DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man was killed after driving in the wrong direction of traffic and colliding with a tractor trailer in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.
Jose N. Rosales Goldamez was driving his sports utility vehicle south in the northbound lane at Rolling Mill Road and Baltimore Street just before 8:15 p.m. when he collided with the tractor trailer, police said.
The tractor trailer's driver was not identified, and police did not indicate if the driver was injured.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
