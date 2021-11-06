BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital held its annual holiday community toy shop Saturday.
The hospital has held the event for the past eight years. This year, they wanted to bring the toys directly to those in need.READ MORE: Parents, Kids Line Up At Convention Center For Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine
Two hundred and fifty families were able to choose two toys and get them gift-wrapped right on the spot.READ MORE: Two Men Killed In Separate Baltimore Homicides Saturday
“COVID has really hit hard in Baltimore City and with a lot of our families, so we just wanted to spread cheer a little bit earlier this year,” said Rachana Patini, the hospital’s director of community benefit.
More than 6,000 toys were given out, from games to books, dolls, and puzzles. Mount Washington teamed up with local schools and neighborhood partners to make it happen.MORE NEWS: Man Killed In Dundalk Crash After Driving Wrong Way, Baltimore County Police Say