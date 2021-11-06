BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The seventh annual Stars, Stripes and Chow fundraiser unfolded Saturday at Camden Yards.
Home chefs from throughout Maryland put their best pots of chili forward. Guests cast their vote for people’s choice and best-decorated booth.READ MORE: Waterfront Partnership Of Baltimore Shows Off New Rash Field Park
A panel of judges crowned the best chili champion.READ MORE: Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital Holds Community Holiday Toy Shop
All proceeds benefit the Baltimore Station, an organization supporting mainly veterans.MORE NEWS: Two Men Killed In Separate Baltimore Homicides Saturday