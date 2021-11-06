Hi everyone!
After a very chilly and frosty start, plenty of sun was able to warm us up to the mid-'50s on Friday.
The morning low of 29 at BWI was the coldest so far this fall. This weekend will feature mainly sunny to occasionally partly sunny skies with temperatures just a bit warmer each day.
Our normals are now a high of 60 degrees and a low of 38 this weekend. We should be around 57 degrees by Sunday and then a big warmup will begin by next week.
Fine football weather is on tap for the Ravens game. On Monday, we will get into the low 60s then we get even warmer all next week!
By Wednesday and Thursday, we may hit the upper 60s! Enjoy the weekend and the warmth coming next week!
Bob Turk