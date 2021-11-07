Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Baltimore this week to visit the Port of Baltimore.
According to the White House the President will travel to the port on Wednesday to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver for the American people by upgrading our nation's ports and strengthening supply chains to prevent disruptions.
No other details about the trip have been announced at this time.
The President last visited Baltimore on October 21st for a Town Hall at Center Stage.
