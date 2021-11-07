CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DeShon Elliott is out for the year after the Raven’s overtime win on Sunday. This is the third season-ending injury in four seasons for Elliott.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Elliott has a torn pectoral and torn biceps, which means he is likely done for the year.

He had six total tackles and two tackles for loss in Sunday’s win.

