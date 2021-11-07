CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:ATM, Burglary, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A 17-year-old was arrested after an attempt to steal an ATM in West Baltimore.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary around 6:09 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived they saw the 17-year-old leaving the business.

A van was used to smash through the front window of the business to help him steal the ATM.

The suspect was arrested and charged with commercial burglary and other related offenses.

