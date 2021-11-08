HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Holly Arnold, acting head of the Maryland Transit Administration, has been elevated to permanent status, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.
Arnold was named acting administrator on June 7, following the departure of Kevin Quinn.
“Holly has proven herself to be a champion for transportation projects that have a powerful impact on the people she serves,” Hogan said. “Her experience and ability to take on the most complicated challenges and see them through successfully makes her an ideal leader for MDOT MTA.”
Before running the agency, Arnold served as a deputy administrator overseeing planning, programming and engineering. During her tenure, Arnold has led the development of the Regional Transit Plan for Central Maryland, secured more than $80 million in federal grants, and created state guidelines for transit-oriented development, Hogan's office said.
She also recently launched the Fast Forward program, allocating $43 million of American Rescue Plan funds to develop faster routes for public transit. Proposals include adding dedicated bus lanes, creating more transit hubs, and improving accessibility and safety at bus stops.
“For the last few months and for years before that, Holly has demonstrated the power of strong leadership and a commitment to innovation that is already helping to put MDOT MTA at the forefront of transit agencies nationwide,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “Her strong skills are the perfect complement for her position as Administrator.”
MTA operates local bus service in the Baltimore area, commuter bus lines across the region, Metro SubwayLink, Light RailLink, Mobility paratransit services, and the MARC Train.
The agency has an annual operating budget of $900 million and a six-year capital budget of over $3 billion, according to MTA’s website.