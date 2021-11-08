OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A triple shooting in Owings Mills is just the latest in a rise of crime in Baltimore County.

A crime scene Sunday, more than two miles apart, with three shooting victims. Baltimore County Police said it happened just after 6:30 p.m.

“Through investigative measures, they were able to determine it originated at Gwynnswood Road,” said Joy Stewart.

County police say two groups of people met at Gwynnswood Road Sunday night. Three people were shot and as of Monday afternoon, two remain in the hospital.

“If there needs to be a redeployment of resources, we’re making those changes,” Stewart said.

Officials said they look at data to determine where officers need to be. Baltimore County is just one homicide away from tying its record, set in 2019.

“Any homicide is bad. But, now that I find out it’s going up in the county, I’m very concerned,” said Alice Noples.

Entering Monday, the county had 48 homicides and police cite a number of factors.

“A high percentage of our cases stem from behavioral health. We’ve also had two shootings with multiple victims,” Stewart added.

“That really scares me. It’s something we need to start really looking into. So, I’m very concerned,” Noples said.

Baltimore County Police said their homicide clearance rate is about 70 percent.

Anyone with any information about Sunday’s triple shooting or any of these violent crimes is urged to contact authorities.