BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Schools told parents to plan for alternate transportation Monday morning after an “unusually high” number of bus driver call-outs.
The call-outs come amid negotiations with contractors for higher incentive pay, as driver shortages made worse by the coronavirus pandemic place high pressure on bus drivers. The drivers are not HCPS employees, but employees of the several contractors the school system uses.
In a letter Sunday night to parents, the school system said they knew “bus providers in some parts of the state may take action that will impact school bus services this week,” but said they did not expect any interruptions at that time after “constant communication” with providers.
The letter said schools will likely send updates by text or email if disruption is expected.
On Monday morning, parents of Howard County school students got this text:
Due to unusually high number of bus driver call-outs, schools may not be able to notify families. Plan for alternate transportation today.
It is unclear how many students are impacted by the call-outs or how many routes have been affected.
Last Thursday, Anne Arundel County finalized a cash bonus for Anne Arundel County bus drivers after drivers went on strike in October, disrupting service for dozens of students.