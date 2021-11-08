BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another game, another record. All in a day’s work for Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson.
In Sunday’s OT victory against the Vikings, Jackson tied Michael Vick’s rushing mark of 10 games with 100 yards rushed.READ MORE: 68-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed In Whiteford Crash
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said in September the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is the only player whose skill set can compare to Jackson’s.
“Michael Vick is probably the closest thing,” Campbell said.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 555 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Goes Back Over 3%
In 2019, Jackson broke Vick’s single-season rushing record of over 1,023 yards in a single season.
Jackson and Vick are the only two quarterbacks to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. In fact, Jackson has done it twice.
Jackson also reached 100 total touchdowns Sunday in what was his 54th game. Jackson has thrown 79 touchdowns, and 21 doing what he does best: rushing.
MORE NEWS: Trump Involvement In Midterms Could Hurt Republicans, Maryland Gov. Hogan Says
💯 total TDs for @Lj_era8
100th TD of Lamar's career (79 passing, 21 rushing) in his 54th game. pic.twitter.com/YBRFaRvmy1
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 7, 2021