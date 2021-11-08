LOCH RAVEN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Councilman David Marks announced that a popular Starbucks location has temporarily closed its doors due to a recent uptick in crime in the area.
The Starbucks located at Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard will be closed for an unknown amount of time. According to Councilman Marks, he has been working to spark redevelopment in the area but this closure was "a massive step back."
"The temporary closure of Starbucks was completely avoidable," he said on Facebook Monday.
