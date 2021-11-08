BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season of giving is upon us and the inmates working at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises Meat Plant have a busy day ahead.

They are preparing 210 turkeys

“They’re removing the bones. They’re packing them and they’re separating thighs from wings,” said Taron Melvin, apprentice.

It’s work being done for the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving meal in Baltimore. A woman and an annual event some of these men know all about.

“Everybody deserves a hot meal, especially during the holidays, so that’s something I’m happy to be a part of,” said Eric Little, apprentice.

“I’m inspired by the example. The example that she set because of the state of the world today, we need as many exemplary models of humanity that we can possibly have,” Melvin added.

Men participating in the apprenticeship class have been involved with this annual thanksgiving meal since the late 2000s, preparing more than 4,000 turkeys to help feed the homeless.

“So this is an opportunity for us to use these workforce development programs, all of us together, the staff that runs the building, individuals that work here every day. It allows us to really be able to serve the community and give back,” said Robert Green, Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Showing no matter your situation, you can still make a difference.

“I’m not in an enviable position but you can still have an impact, no matter the circumstance,” Melvin said.

One hundred and ten men have graduated from the apprenticeship program. Around 70 going on to secure good-paying jobs.