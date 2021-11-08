Hi Everyone!
Today we begin a great run of early November weather. So different from the frost and freeze issues we have had recently, that I believe Mother Nature has given breath to the old adage about Baltimore weather correct, "Give our weather 20 minutes and it will change."
This morning at 3:30 it was 47°. We did dip to 39° just before and after sunrise. But then that number quickly jumped to 51°. The mid 60’s to mid-upper 60’s will be the forecast high, daily, this week. And with a ton of sun, it will feel almost early Spring-like.
#mdwx A few good hours for ya today! pic.twitter.com/Rb9eMiIrKd
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 8, 2021
There is no rain in our forecast until Friday when a cold front scoots across the Mid-Atlantic. Behind that front clearing skies Saturday and cooler but not uncomfortable for the weekend.
As we move through this day we do have a Coastal Flood Warning for the Delmarva beaches as a real potent storm lay offshore of Ocean City. Water begins pushed West will pile up along the shoreline and in Assawoman Bay. High Tide a foot greater than normal can be expected.
