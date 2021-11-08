GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police announced that a juvenile is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student at Montgomery Blair High School Monday.
Officials said the student was taken into custody around 1 p.m.READ MORE: Catholic Charities Of Baltimore Honors Justice-Oriented Pastor During Week-Long Celebration
Around 10 a.m., officers were called to the school for a reported stabbing.READ MORE: On Crash Responder Safety Week, MDOT Worker Recounts Being Hit By A Car Four Times
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: 'You Can Still Have An Impact, No Matter The Circumstance': Inmates At Maryland Correctional Enterprises Prepare Turkeys For Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Meal
Charges against the suspect are pending.