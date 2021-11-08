SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A student was stabbed in the parking lot of a Maryland high school on Monday morning and the school is sheltering in place, authorities said.
Officers were called to Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring around 10 a.m. for a student who had been stabbed, Montgomery County police said in a news release. One student was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening and police said a suspect is not in custody. Both are juveniles and students at the school, police said.
There's no active threat to the school, police said.
After initially tweeting that the school was locked down after an incident in the parking lot, Principal Renay Johnson tweeted an update before noon that the school had moved to a shelter-in-place status. She said students were having lunch inside and doors were being monitored.
