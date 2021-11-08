ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Bus drivers in Anne Arundel County are victorious in their vote to unionize.
“We’re very serious about wanting a change,” said Mamie Tucker Irvin, Bus Driver, Anne Arundel County.READ MORE: School Bus Drivers In Anne Arundel County On Strike, Demanding Better Working Conditions
The vote comes as the county faces a driver shortage. Last week County Executive Steuart Pittman announced cash incentives, $5,000 for both new and current drivers. He is also dedicating more than $4 million of the county’s federal recovery funds to these bonuses.
“That is an awesome beginning but where is the rest of it?” said Lisa Beauchamp.READ MORE: Parents Show Support Of School Bus Driver Protests In Anne Arundel County
But driver Lisa Beauchamp says it’s not enough. School bus drivers went on strike last month leaving parents even more desperate.
Beauchamp says until they get better pay and benefits, drivers will keep leaving their job and as a union, she now believes bus drivers feel emboldened to fight for it — together.
“Right now today you can go to McDonalds, Wendys, Walmart, Target and get hired and get all those things that we’re not receiving,” Beauchamp added.MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Board Of Education Approves $7.4M School Bus Driver Plan
The union representative says this is a big win for the employees of the Annapolis bus company but it’s just the first leg of a long race. They hope the company will be willing to bargain with their union moving forward.