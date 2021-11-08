BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect arrested in connection with an ATM theft who claimed to be a juvenile is actually 18 years old, Baltimore police said Monday.
About 6 a.m. Sunday morning, a driver used a van to smash the front window of Aden Deli & Grocery in the 2300 block of Orem Ave. and attempted to steal an ATM.
A suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and told police he was a juvenile, but investigators determined he is 18 years old.
Police charged the suspect, Said Hamza, with commercial burglary and related offenses.
An employee of the corner store in the Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood told WJZ on Sunday that, “You know you look at it, basically, people are struggling man.”
One resident said, "You can tell it ain't nobody from around here because the ATM has been down out of order for like a whole week."
There have been more than a dozen thefts like this in the Baltimore area in recent months.