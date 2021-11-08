BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three people were shot and two were killed in Southeast Baltimore Monday night.
Just after 8 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Cardiff Ave and Broening Highway heard gunshots coming from the 6100 block of Cardiff Ave.
On the scene, they found a 35-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. Officers also found a second victim, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.
A short time later, a 33-year-old victim walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. He is listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.