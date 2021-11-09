TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials on Tuesday announced a plan to increase wages for the county’s bus drivers and assist with pre-employment barriers amid a nationwide shortage of drivers.

Under the plan, Baltimore County Public Schools will use American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost pay and provide other incentives for bus drivers and attendants.

BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams said work is underway between the school system and union presidents to finalize additional compensation. The pay boost will be in addition to a two percent increase in pay effective next year for two unions.

A total retention bonus of $1,000 will be paid in December and June, the county is introducing more flexibility with the use of personal leave during winter and spring break.

Drivers and attendants will recieve a $2 per hour shift differential for the remainder of the school year.

The total BCPS investment for the compensation boost is more than $5.2 million, Dr. Williams said.

Baltimore County will provide funding to cover the costs of pre-employment barriers that make getting in the driver’s seat prohibitively expensive. The costs of fingerprinting, physical exams and drug testing — which are required by the Maryland Department of Transportation — will be covered.

The county will also cover an expansion of eligible medical providers to provide pre-employment physicals and will cover sleep apnea testing for designated candidates.

“The challenges we face are not the fault of our hard-working bus drivers who continue to work day in and day out to get our kids to school,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “This is the result of a national bus driver shortage which impacts communities across the country. Still, it’s been made clear that it’s incumbent on us to find solutions on two fronts.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a bus driver sick-out in Howard County and unionization in Anne Arundel County. Bus drivers in Baltimore County are employed by Baltimore County Public Schools unlike Anne Arundel and Howard counties, who utilize contractors.

Bus drivers in Anne Arundel County on Monday voted 49 to 29 to form a union despite the county’s efforts to appease them. Last week, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced cash incentives, $5,000 bonuses for both new and current drivers.

In Howard County, about 80 bus drivers called in sick Monday, asking for better pay and benefits.