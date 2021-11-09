CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Dundalk.

Jermaine Xavier Frisby Jr. was last seen around 12 p.m. in the 1900 block of Delvale Ave. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants with black shoes.

Frisby Jr. is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frisby Jr. is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

