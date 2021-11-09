BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A new face will now greet everyone coming into the Chesapeake Arts Center’s Studio 194 Theatre.

“One of the goals of this project is to be invitational to invite people to come to Chesapeake Arts Center,” Donna Anderson

Executive Director of Chesapeake Arts Center.

It’s the face of Maya Angelou, the legendary poet and civil rights activist, depicted in this mural unveiled Tuesday outside the center.

“She’s an inspirational person and she like could bring people together and stuff,” said Kenya Scott, eighth-grader at Brooklyn Park Middle School.

It was designed by a local artist Oliver James and was painted by students from Brooklyn Park Middle School over the last several weeks.

And next to her face are her words: “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

“The message is you basically, you can’t lose your creativity,” said Gabriel Goodwin, sixth-grader at Brooklyn Park Middle School.

Community members voted on and chose the quote and the center’s leader says, it’s meant to be thought-provoking and should encourage creativity here for years to come.

“This mural is an extension of that mission to invite people in and know that this is the place where they can be creative,” Anderson added.