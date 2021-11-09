COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — On the cusp of its one-year anniversary in business, the Columbia location of THB Bagelry & Deli announced Tuesday all guests will get a free bagel and cream cheese on Thursday, Nov. 18.
The store opened in the Columbia Crossing Shopping Center on Nov. 19, 2020, shortly after state-mandated capacity restrictions took effect.
"We are so excited to celebrate this anniversary by giving back to our customers to say thank you for their support over the past year," said Tony Scotto, owner and CEO of THB Bagelry & Deli. "We are so fortunate to have the best customers and a great team in Columbia, and we have been welcomed and embraced by the community in a rather difficult year."
The Scotto family has roots in the area — they previously owned an Italian restaurant, Strapazza, in Columbia.
The offer is only available in-store, online and through the company's app, but not through third-party delivery services such as GrubHub, DoorDash or UberEats.
Since opening its Towson store in 1999, THB Bagelry & Deli has expanded to locations in Canton, Charles Village, Timonium, Owings Mills and Columbia.