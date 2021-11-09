TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday said a popular Starbucks location has temporarily closed its doors due to a recent uptick in crime in the area.
The Starbucks located at Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Marks said he has been working to spark redevelopment in the area but this closure was “a massive step back.”READ MORE: 'You Can't Use Up Creativity': Maya Angelou Mural Unveiled At Chesapeake Arts Center
“The temporary closure of Starbucks was completely avoidable,” he said on Facebook Monday.READ MORE: President Joe Biden Set To Visit Baltimore Wednesday To Discuss $1 Trillion Infrastructure Deal
Speaking with WJZ on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the coffee chain said the location was closed for upgrades, not because of issues related to crime.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old
There’s no reopening date yet, and employees were given the option of relocating to another store while the building is being updated, the spokesperson said.