BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday announced an arrest in the murder of a 22-year-old man killed last month in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood.
Jaesiah Neal was arrested on a warrant Oct. 15, the same day Tayshawn David was fatally shot inside a home in the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Neal, 19, remains in custody without bond while awaiting court proceedings on a first-degree murder charge.
It’s unclear what led investigators to Neal, who was identified as the shooting suspect based on a preliminary investigation.