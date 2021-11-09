EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Authorties are investigating after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Edgewood Monday morning.
Officials said just before 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an area near Clover Valley Court in Edgewood for a reported robbery.
There, they met with a 40-year-old woman who said she was approached by a black male with a knife. The suspect, possibly in his early 20s, demanded money from her. When she told him she did not have any cash, the suspect forced the victim to drive to a local ATM and withdraw money.
Officials said once the suspect received the cash, he ordered the victim to drop him off in the area of Clover Valley Court before fleeing on foot.
The victim was not harmed.
Anyone who may have camera footage from that time in the areas of Clover Valley Court, E. Spring Meadow Court and Woodbridge Center Way is asked to contact detectives at 410-836-5442.