Thirty-two young women from central Maryland high schools participated in Exelon’s STEM Leadership Academy at the University of Maryland.
This program grew from Exelon’s commitment to HeForShe – the United Nations global solidarity movement for gender equality.
All program events are tailored to increase participant’s interest in STEM education and spark excitement in future STEM careers. This year’s projects focused on addressing climate change.
“It is really important to focus on science and math and engineering because you can really change the world that way,” said Audrey Cadd, a student at North County High School in Linthicum, Md.
Along with learning more about STEM education and careers, the girls were tasked with trying to create a Net Zero emission building on the College Park campus. The different teams selected existing buildings at the school and identified new and unique ways to make them more energy efficient.
“As the father of a daughter, it means so much to be part of a company that supports the mission of ensuring that young women understand that any career path is possible,” said Calvin Butler, BGE’s CEO. “This hands-on experience in working to solve a huge issue like our changing climate will hopefully empower these girls and inspire a lasting interest in STEM.”
More information on the Exelon STEM Leadership Academy is available at exelonstemacademy.org.