Ask yourself this question: How would you apply for a job with no access to transportation or the internet? BGE, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and Baltimore City came together to help solve that problem.

They unveiled the Mobile Job Center which will help many residents in Baltimore.

The 40-foot bus was the first of its kind in Baltimore. More than a year later, the large bus continues to serve as a source of hope for many residents in the community seeking employment.

Since its launch, nearly 10,000 Baltimore residents have found jobs. That’s why Enoch Pratt Library was recently recognized with the national Power of Libraries award for their community impact.

“This vehicle allows the library to take the job services we already offer beyond the walls of our branches to serve communities that have high unemployment and where access to a Pratt location may be challenging,” stated Gordon Krabbe, Acting CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The Mobile Job Center, funded by BGE and Exelon, features 13 computer work stations with satellite internet access, employee reference materials, and access to library online databases and resources.

“This is a great example of the partnerships we are building to enhance workforce development opportunities that positively impact the lives of our customers,” observed BGE CEO and Exelon Foundation Board Member Calvin G. Butler Jr.

“Everyone deserves access to high quality information and the ability to see and apply for employment electronically, which is increasingly becoming the only way for people to access good jobs,” Butler noted.

“It’s incumbent upon businesses to be a part of the solution.”