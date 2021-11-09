SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old Montgomery Blair High School student accused of stabbing a classmate on Monday will be charged as an adult, Montgomery County police said.
The teenaged boy is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.
On Monday about 10:01 a.m., officers responded to the school parking lot at 51 University Blvd. East for a report of a stabbing. A boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody at 1 p.m. after questioning from detectives.