By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a wink to the Vikings war chant, Nic Cullison’s latest ink reads “LETS SKOL RAVENS” on a stylized banner. He’s the dedicated Ravens fan getting a tattoo commemorating every Ravens win this season.

Sunday’s win wasn’t a cakewalk. In an overtime nailbiter kicker Justin Tucker saved the day again with a field goal, giving the Ravens a 34-31 victory.

“(Ravens) love to keep it interesting, great win over the (Vikings)!” tweeted Cullison in a suspenseful reveal of the tattoo.

Cullison’s wife, who does permanent makeup, inks the victory celebrations. He’s hoping that his tat for wins strategy contracts a Super Bowl ring.

And yes, he’s saving room for the biggest strokes of all, that Lombardi tattoo.

 

