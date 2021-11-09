BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a wink to the Vikings war chant, Nic Cullison’s latest ink reads “LETS SKOL RAVENS” on a stylized banner. He’s the dedicated Ravens fan getting a tattoo commemorating every Ravens win this season.
Sunday's win wasn't a cakewalk. In an overtime nailbiter kicker Justin Tucker saved the day again with a field goal, giving the Ravens a 34-31 victory.
“(Ravens) love to keep it interesting, great win over the (Vikings)!” tweeted Cullison in a suspenseful reveal of the tattoo.
Cullison's wife, who does permanent makeup, inks the victory celebrations. He's hoping that his tat for wins strategy contracts a Super Bowl ring.
And yes, he’s saving room for the biggest strokes of all, that Lombardi tattoo.
Hope y’all didn’t think I was finished? @Ravens love to keep it interesting, great win over the @Vikings ! Time to keep it rolling down in Miami 🙏🏽#VictoryMonday #RavensFlock #RavensNation #TatooGuy #Skol @cassie_calvert @DeCostaLacie pic.twitter.com/2LzQuFvqSt
— Nic Cullison (@Cullison11) November 8, 2021
