TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials on Tuesday morning are set to announce a plan for bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage. The announcement comes on the heels of a sick-out in Howard County and unionization in Anne Arundel County.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will be joined by Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and BCPS Board Chair Makeda Scott.
Bus drivers in Anne Arundel County on Monday voted 49 to 29 to form a union despite the county's efforts to appease them. Last week, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced cash incentives, $5,000 for both new and current drivers.
In Howard County, about 80 bus drivers called in sick Monday, asking for better pay and benefits.
